ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of lottery tickets sell in the Valley for $50K, $40K over the weekend

Jan 30, 2023, 8:00 PM
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)...
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Two lucky people in the Valley have winning numbers with the Arizona Lottery from over the weekend.

In the East Valley, a Powerball player purchased a $50,000 ticket on Saturday.

The ticket was purchased at a Quiktrip gas station in Mesa near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 23, 27, 47 and 15.

In Phoenix, the winner of the $40,000 Mega Millions prize bought the ticket on Friday at an Arco gas station near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

The winning ticket matched four out of the five white balls on the ticket, along with the Mega Ball.

The numbers chosen for the draw win were 4, 43, 46, 47 and 61 with the Mega Ball of 22.

The $10,000 cash prize, along with the Megaplier win, bring the total cash prize to $40,000.

Prizes can be redeemed within 180 days of winning.

Anyone who claims a prize of $100,000 or more can remain anonymous despite their city and county being made public.

