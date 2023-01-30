Close
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Jan 30, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:36 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.78 to $77.90 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.76 to $84.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 9 cents to $2.50 a gallon. February heating oil fell 16 cents $3.11 a gallon. March natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $6.40 to $1,939.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.73 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.56 Japanese yen from 129.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.0846 from $1.0868.

