4 cars sell for over $1M at 2023 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Four cars sold for more than $1 million during the just-completed Barrett-Jackson collector auction in Scottsdale, with a Ferrari driving away with the biggest haul.

The seven-figure deals were all made on Day 8, aka Super Saturday, of the nine-day annual event at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

A gray 1989 Ferrari F40 was far and away the biggest catch, fetching $2.75 million, more than $1 million above any other offering.

Next was a red 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that went for $1,595,000.

Two Fords that each sold for $1.32 million round out the big four. A white 2020 Carbon Series Ford GT was the first to break into seven figures at this year’s auction, and it was matched by a black 2019 Lightweight Carbon Series GT.

As usual, there were some celebrity sightings on the list of Barrett-Jackson sellers.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins let go of a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto-Mod convertible for $187,000. As a bonus, Hopkins threw in a signed jersey.

Musician John Mayer parted with a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition for $594,000.

Comic actor Will Ferrell wasn’t joking around when he put his 1961 Volkswagen 23-window microbus on the block and brought in $192,500.

