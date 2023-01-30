Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with

Jan 30, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:21 am
(Facebook Photo/Jeff DeWit)...
(Facebook Photo/Jeff DeWit)
(Facebook Photo/Jeff DeWit)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn’t share all of their beliefs.

“I’m going to be helping every Republican – it doesn’t mean I believe in everything they’re saying or everything they want to do,” DeWit told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.

“I ran on a platform of … just getting back to the basics, the blocking and tackling: raise money, register voters and get out the vote to win elections,” he said. “We want to get back to winning elections.”

DeWit was elected last Saturday to replace controversial Kelli Ward, who was chosen in 2019 and didn’t seek another term.

RELATED STORIES

During Ward’s four-year tenure, the GOP lost three Senate races and the state’s three top offices — governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

In last year’s primary, Ward openly promoted a slate of election deniers who went on to lose the general election in November.

DeWit, who was state treasurer from 2015 to 2018, said he was staying out of advocating for candidates in the primary.

“The party’s job is to turn out the vote and it’s the candidate’s job to promote themselves in primaries, do all that,” DeWit said.

“I even made a pledge not to endorse in primaries and whoever makes it through, we’re just going to get them across the finish line.”

DeWit, who served as chief operating officer for former President Donald Trump’s election and reelection campaigns, said he earned 72% of the votes in the six-way race to succeed Ward.

“I think it was a mandate,” he said of his victory. “Our party has bought into the fact that we’ve got to unify wholeheartedly, promoting the positive things that Republican values bring.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rain forecast to hit Phoenix as early as Monday evening

Rain up to a quarter of an inch could be coming to Phoenix as early as Monday night, according to meteorologists.
14 hours ago
(AP File Photo/Geneva Heffernan)...
Associated Press

Valley woman among 3 killed in shooting at Los Angeles rental home

Three women, including one from Buckeye, were killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
Kevin Stone

2 Phoenix officers accused of excessive force won’t face criminal charges

No criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest caught on video last year.
14 hours ago
Alice Cooper, left, is joining forces with Rob Zombie on the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. (Getty Ima...
Kevin Stone

Local hero Alice Cooper joins Rob Zombie for 2023 tour with Phoenix finale

Rob Zombie is teaming up with Valley legend Alice Cooper for the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour, with the grand finale set for Phoenix.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation

Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with