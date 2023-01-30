Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells

Jan 30, 2023, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:11 am
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, second right, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Leco...

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, second right, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, second left, pose with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, left, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong prior to their joint meeting at the French foreign ministry in Paris, Monday, Jan.30, 2023. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

(Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARIS (AP) — France and Australia announced Monday plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine, starting in the coming weeks.

The multimillion-dollar plan is the latest offer of support for Ukraine by both countries, and comes amid growing appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for heavy weaponry and long-term supplies from Western allies nearly a year into Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The joint announcement, made by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, also appeared aimed at sending a signal that the two countries have overcome a damaging dispute over submarines.

Australia secretly jettisoned a $60 billion contract for conventional French submarines in 2021 in favor of a deal for nuclear-powered submarines made by the U.S. and Britain instead, deeply harming French-Australian relations.

The production of artillery shells for Ukraine will be led by French manufacturer Nexter in cooperation with Australian manufacturers, the defense ministers said. They did not provide further details, citing national security.

“I’m pleased to announce that Australia and France are working together to supply 155-millimeter ammunition to Ukraine, to make sure Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and see it concluded on its own terms,” Marles said.

Lecornu said they aim to send the first shells in the first quarter of this year, and that the project is meant to secure a steady supply of shells to Ukraine over time.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)...
Associated Press

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Father of Peeps’ marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98

Ira “Bob” Born, a candy company executive known as the “Father of Peeps” for mechanizing the process to make marshmallow chicks, has died. He was 98. Just Born Quality Confections, the 100-year-old family-owned company Born led for much of his life, said Monday that he had died peacefully on Sunday. Born began his life in […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Russian millionaire on trial in hack, insider trade scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday. Vladislav Klyushin, the owner a Moscow-based information […]
16 hours ago
FILE - The reflection of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen in the window as it charges at a Ford d...
Associated Press

Court upholds Minnesota ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to California

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California’s planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won’t automatically apply in Minnesota. A three-judge panel rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

SoFi Technologies, CACI International rise; Ford, Hess fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: SoFi Technologies Inc., up 74 cents to $6.68. The financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Alliance Resource Partners L.P., up $1.83 to $22.54. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based coal miner’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts. Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $1.29 […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/30/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street ahead of a week full of potentially market-moving events. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Monday as markets prepare for decisions on interest rates around the world and a slew of earnings reports. Wall Street ended last week at its highest level since early December in part on hopes that […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells