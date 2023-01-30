Rain forecast to hit Phoenix as early as Monday evening

PHOENIX — Rain could be coming to Phoenix as early as Monday night, according to meteorologists.

Precipitation chances are at 30% after 5 p.m. Monday and will jump to 50% by 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will also see a 50% chance of rain before the Valley dries up for the rest of the week.

“We’re going to see a storm system coming in that will bump up rain chances today into tomorrow,” Isaac Smith, a meteorologist with NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

Up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall, which would add to an above-average January.

Phoenix has recorded 1.03 inches of rain for the month, eclipsing the average of 0.82 inches.

Temperatures will remain cooler during the rain chances before a slight bump toward the end of the week.

Monday’s high is forecast to be 59 degrees before a 58-degree high on Tuesday.

By Friday, the high temperature is forecast to be 70 degrees.

The average high temperature in Phoenix in January has been 63.4 degrees, four ticks below the norm of 67.5 degrees.

“For much of the month, temperatures have been staying below normal so it’d be nice to see things finally warm up close to normal by the end of this week,” Smith said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

