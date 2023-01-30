Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Rain forecast to hit Phoenix as early as Monday evening

Jan 30, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Rain could be coming to Phoenix as early as Monday night, according to meteorologists.

Precipitation chances are at 30% after 5 p.m. Monday and will jump to 50% by 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will also see a 50% chance of rain before the Valley dries up for the rest of the week.

“We’re going to see a storm system coming in that will bump up rain chances today into tomorrow,” Isaac Smith, a meteorologist with NWS in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall, which would add to an above-average January.

Phoenix has recorded 1.03 inches of rain for the month, eclipsing the average of 0.82 inches.

Temperatures will remain cooler during the rain chances before a slight bump toward the end of the week.

Monday’s high is forecast to be 59 degrees before a 58-degree high on Tuesday.

By Friday, the high temperature is forecast to be 70 degrees.

The average high temperature in Phoenix in January has been 63.4 degrees, four ticks below the norm of 67.5 degrees.

“For much of the month, temperatures have been staying below normal so it’d be nice to see things finally warm up close to normal by the end of this week,” Smith said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP File Photo/Geneva Heffernan)...
Associated Press

Valley woman among 3 killed in shooting at Los Angeles rental home

Three women, including one from Buckeye, were killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
Kevin Stone

2 Phoenix officers accused of excessive force won’t face criminal charges

No criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest caught on video last year.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Jeff DeWit)...
KTAR.com

New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with

The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn't share some of their beliefs.
14 hours ago
Alice Cooper, left, is joining forces with Rob Zombie on the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. (Getty Ima...
Kevin Stone

Local hero Alice Cooper joins Rob Zombie for 2023 tour with Phoenix finale

Rob Zombie is teaming up with Valley legend Alice Cooper for the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour, with the grand finale set for Phoenix.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation

Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Rain forecast to hit Phoenix as early as Monday evening