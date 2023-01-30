Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Germany pledges $222 million for Brazil environment, Amazon

Jan 30, 2023, 9:20 AM | Updated: 9:52 am
Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze, right, shakes hands with Br...

Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze, right, shakes hands with Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva after giving statements to the press in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAO PAULO (AP) — German development minister Svenja Schulze announced Monday that her government will make 204 million euros ($222 million) available for environmental policies in Brazil.

Of this total, $38 million is a donation to the Amazon Fund, Schulze told reporters in capital Brasilia. It is the most important international cooperation effort to preserve the Amazon rainforest, and is mostly funded by Norway. In 2019, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who considered the Amazon an internal affair, dissolved the steering committee that selects sustainable projects to finance. In reaction, Germany and Norway froze their donations.

“With the new government and the team of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and (environment) minister Marina Silva, we have a great chance to protect the forest and to offer a new perspective to the people who live there,” Schulze said.

Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon reached a 15-year high as he dismantled environmental protection policies in favor of agribusiness expansion.

Germany also pledged to provide $87 million in low-interest loans for farmers to restore degraded areas and $34 million for Amazon states to protect the rainforest.

“Despite all the difficulties, the increase in deforestation, the land grabbing, the fires, the dire state of the Indigenous populations, we see this as an opportunity to reverse this whole situation,” Silva said during the press conference.

Lula, who took office in January, pledged to end all deforestation by 2030. His four-year term ends in December 2026.

The Amazon, which covers an area twice the size of India, acts as a buffer against climate change because its trees absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, and roughly two-thirds of the Amazon rainforest lies in Brazil. It is also the most biodiverse forest in the world and holds 20% of the world’s fresh water.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva listens to a question from the press during a news conference with Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze, right, gives a statement to the press alongside Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva, left, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze gives a statement with Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva, behind, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Trees lie in an area of recent deforestation identified by agents of the Chico Mendes Institute in Seringal Humaita, in the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, in the city of Brasileia, Acre state, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze, right, embraces Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva after making statements to the press in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze, right, shakes hands with Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva after giving statements to the press in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

AP

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)...
Associated Press

President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Father of Peeps’ marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98

Ira “Bob” Born, a candy company executive known as the “Father of Peeps” for mechanizing the process to make marshmallow chicks, has died. He was 98. Just Born Quality Confections, the 100-year-old family-owned company Born led for much of his life, said Monday that he had died peacefully on Sunday. Born began his life in […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Russian millionaire on trial in hack, insider trade scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A wealthy Russian businessman and associates made tens of millions of dollars by cheating the stock market in an elaborate scheme that involved hacking into U.S. computer networks to steal insider information about companies such as Microsoft and Tesla, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday. Vladislav Klyushin, the owner a Moscow-based information […]
16 hours ago
FILE - The reflection of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen in the window as it charges at a Ford d...
Associated Press

Court upholds Minnesota ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to California

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California’s planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won’t automatically apply in Minnesota. A three-judge panel rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

SoFi Technologies, CACI International rise; Ford, Hess fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: SoFi Technologies Inc., up 74 cents to $6.68. The financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Alliance Resource Partners L.P., up $1.83 to $22.54. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based coal miner’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts. Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $1.29 […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/30/2023

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street ahead of a week full of potentially market-moving events. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Monday as markets prepare for decisions on interest rates around the world and a slew of earnings reports. Wall Street ended last week at its highest level since early December in part on hopes that […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Germany pledges $222 million for Brazil environment, Amazon