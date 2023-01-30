Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Local hero Alice Cooper joins Rob Zombie for 2023 tour with Phoenix finale

Jan 30, 2023, 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:17 am
Alice Cooper, left, is joining forces with Rob Zombie on the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. (Getty Ima...
Alice Cooper, left, is joining forces with Rob Zombie on the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. (Getty Images Photos)
(Getty Images Photos)
PHOENIX — Metal maestro Rob Zombie is teaming up with Valley resident/shock rock legend Alice Cooper for the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour, with the grand finale set for Phoenix.

The 19-city tour will wrap up Sept. 24 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion).

Industrial rock stalwarts Ministry and Filter round out the hard-hitting lineup.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Although Cooper is one of the Valley’s most famous denizens, it’s been six years since he performed in the Phoenix area on a major tour.

Other than his annual Christmas Pudding benefit shows and other fundraising events, Cooper’s last full local concert was at Ak-Chin Pavilion in August 2017 (per setlist.fm).

This is the second go-round for Zombie’s Freaks on Parade Tour. The 2022 version — where the rocker/horror movie mogul joined forces with Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000 — skipped Arizona.

Zombie, however, performed twice in the Valley last year, in April during Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale and in December at Cooper’s Christmas Pudding bash in Phoenix.

Zombie, who has cited the Cooper as a major influence, inducted the theatrical showman and his band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Cooper famously started his first band, known as the Earwigs and then the Spiders, while attending Phoenix’s Cortez High School in the 1960s.

He hit the big time after moving back to Detroit, where he was born, with classics such as “I’m Eighteen,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “School’s Out.” He later made Paradise Valley his permanent home.

