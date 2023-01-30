1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire

PHOENIX — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his north Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said.

The homeowner cooperated with investigators and wasn’t arrested, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at the residence near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 a.m.

They found a man, identified later as 41-year-old Aaron Scott Byous, with gunshot wounds. The fire department pronounced Byous dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates multiple people who were at the house confronted the homeowner, leading to a gunfight, police said.

The other people involved in the confrontation fled the scene and weren’t located, police said.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the confrontation and shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.