Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

China e-retailer JD.com ending sales in Thailand, Indonesia

Jan 30, 2023, 2:51 AM | Updated: 4:19 am
FILE - Visitors wearing face masks talk near a display for Chinese online retailer JD.com at the Ch...

FILE - Visitors wearing face masks talk near a display for Chinese online retailer JD.com at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 2, 2022. Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. announced Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it is pulling out of Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is closing its consumer e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia.

The e-commerce service will stop taking orders Feb. 15 in both countries and shut down in March, according to announcements Monday on the two websites.

JD.com said in a separate statement it would develop its cross-border supply chain business that serves Southeast Asia and other global markets. The company operates or manages warehouses or industrial parks in Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

E-commerce vendors in Southeast Asia have been squeezed by intense competition, including from JD.com’s Chinese rival, Alibaba Group.

JD.com reported a profit of 6 billion yuan ($800 million) in the quarter ending in September on sales of 243.5 billion yuan ($34.2 billion). That was an improvement from a loss of 2.8 billion yuan ($370 million) on sales of 218.7 billion yuan ($32.4 billion yuan) in the same period a year earlier.

JD.com’s foreign operations and other “new business” accounted for just over 2% of total sales, the company said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

This Week: Fed rates, Alphabet earnings, employment update

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: WATCHING THE FED The Federal Reserve will meet this week and announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which would mark a downshift […]
8 hours ago
FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. Scams a...
Associated Press

Kimberly Palmer: How to safely use payment apps

As a frequent PayPal user, I wasn’t surprised to see a payment request on the app pop up. But when I read it, I knew something was wrong. In the message, a stranger asked me to send them $699 in order to get a “refund.” While I instantly recognized the request as a scam, I […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a ...
Associated Press

China accuses Washington of abusing export controls

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons. The Foreign Ministry didn’t mention the latest development but accused Washington […]
8 hours ago
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15, 2015....
Associated Press

For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulysses S. Grant was still president when workers finished the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which connected Philadelphia and Washington through rail travel for the first time. But 150 years later, the tunnel that runs under some of Baltimore’s residential neighborhoods is more of a chokepoint than a lifeline. There’s only one tube, […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

WHO: COVID still an emergency but nearing ‘inflection’ point

GENEVA (AP) — The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths. Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual executive board meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Protestors march during a demonstration against pension changes, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in ...
Associated Press

France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes

PARIS (AP) — France’s national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pensions that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Labor unions that mobilized massive street protests in an initial salvo of nationwide strikes earlier this month […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
China e-retailer JD.com ending sales in Thailand, Indonesia