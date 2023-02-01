Dinosaurs roar into Mesa with Jurassic Quest exhibit at Bell Bank Park

PHOENIX — Interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest is set to make a limited run in Mesa this month.

“The nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs” will be at Bell Bank Park on Feb. 24-26, according to a press release.

In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest features rideable dinosaurs, live shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, photo opportunities and more.

It also includes an expanded Excavation Station, Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic beasts – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago, according to the press release.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets are available online. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows.

There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on-site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace and strollers are permitted. Entry is free for children under age 2.

To learn more about what Jurassic Quest has to offer, view a free virtual “Sneak Peek” event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.