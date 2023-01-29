PHOENIX — A man has died in a hospital nearly a month after he was shot by a teenager near a bus stop in Phoenix, authorities said.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Shawn Hall, was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 23, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Friday.

Officers took Hall to a hospital in critical condition, and he succumbed to injuries on Jan. 17, police said.

A description given by a witness was matched with a male teenager who allegedly fired his weapon before leaving the scene.

A woman had also been detained with the teenager but was later released as a witness.

The teen was referred to the juvenile community corrections for several felony charges, police said.

The events that led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No additional information was available.

