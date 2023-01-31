Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande

Jan 31, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Google Maps Photo)...
(Google Maps Photo)
(Google Maps Photo)
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park.

The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release.

Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million for the land, which is located at the southeast corner of Thornton Road and Ash Avenue.

“The buyer has been successful with multiple industrial developments of this type across the Valley and recognized a need for existing industrial space in Pinal County,” Kirk McCarville, who represented Cavan in the sale process, said in a press release.

“Thanks to the site’s unique layout, which accommodates their product perfectly, the land price and the market’s growing needs for this type of product we were able to complete the transaction and welcome a new industrial park to Casa Grande.”

Casa Grande has received significant attention nationally and internationally recently due to announcements by major manufacturers coming to or expanding facilities in the area, including Lucid Motors, Nikola, Kohler, Chang Chun Chemical and Air Products.

Since 2000, Casa Grande’s population has doubled, making it the largest city and tax base in Pinal County.

