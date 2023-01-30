Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Jason Derulo, The Black Keys to headline NFL Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate

Jan 30, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 10:28 am
Jason Derulo performs a concert during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harve...
Jason Derulo performs a concert during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 17, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fans of early 2000s and 2010s music in the Valley can rejoice as some hit artists come to Phoenix for a Super Bowl party.

Jason Derulo and The Black Keys were announced as headliners of the NFL TikTok Tailgate at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 prior to the big game in Glendale.

Fans can tune in to the league’s account — @NFLonTikTok — to see the NFL special guests, TikTok creators and the live musical performances.

“Super Bowl LVII! Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go,” Derulo said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Derulo was one of the first hip-hop artists to take over TikTok, making creative food and dancing videos.

He has become one of the most followed creators on the app, amassing 57 million followers and has the song “SWALLA” with over 5.2 million creations on the app.

The Black Keys use TikTok in a different way than Derulo, keeping fans updated on music, tour dates and ticket giveaways that feature creative skits.

The Rock-n-Roll group started in 2001 and continues to sell out arena tours with 11 albums published in their discography over the years.

“Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party,” The Black Keys said in the release.

“As longtime football fans, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP File Photo/Geneva Heffernan)...
Associated Press

Valley woman among 3 killed in shooting at Los Angeles rental home

Three women, including one from Buckeye, were killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
Kevin Stone

2 Phoenix officers accused of excessive force won’t face criminal charges

No criminal charges will be filed against two Phoenix officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest caught on video last year.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Jeff DeWit)...
KTAR.com

New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with

The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn't share some of their beliefs.
14 hours ago
Alice Cooper, left, is joining forces with Rob Zombie on the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour. (Getty Ima...
Kevin Stone

Local hero Alice Cooper joins Rob Zombie for 2023 tour with Phoenix finale

Rob Zombie is teaming up with Valley legend Alice Cooper for the 2023 Freaks on Parade Tour, with the grand finale set for Phoenix.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation

Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Jason Derulo, The Black Keys to headline NFL Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate