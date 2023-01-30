Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Jason Derulo, The Black Keys to headline NFL Super Bowl Tik Tok Tailgate

Jan 30, 2023
Jason Derulo performs a concert during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harve...
Jason Derulo performs a concert during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 17, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)
BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fans of early 2000s and 2010s music in the Valley can rejoice as some hit artists come to Phoenix for a Super Bowl party.

Jason Derulo and The Black Keys were announced as headliners of the NFL TikTok Tailgate at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 prior to the big game in Glendale.

Fans can tune in to the league’s account — @NFLonTikTok — to see the NFL special guests, TikTok creators and the live musical performances.

“Super Bowl LVII! Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go,” Derulo said in a press release.

Derulo was one of the first hip-hop artists to take over TikTok, making creative food and dancing videos.

He has become one of the most followed creators on the app, amassing 57 million followers and has the song “SWALLA” with over 5.2 million creations on the app.

The Black Keys use TikTok in a different way than Derulo, keeping fans updated on music, tour dates and ticket giveaways that feature creative skits.

The Rock-n-Roll group started in 2001 and continues to sell out arena tours with 11 albums published in their discography over the years.

“Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party,” The Black Keys said in the release.

“As longtime football fans, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona.”

Jason Derulo, The Black Keys to headline NFL Super Bowl Tik Tok Tailgate