Maricopa County to host job fair at Chase Field in February

Jan 30, 2023, 4:25 AM
(KTAR News Photo/Torrence Dunham)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — For those seeking employment, Maricopa County is scheduled to host a job fair in Phoenix next month.

The 2023 Career Fair and Community Expo will take place Feb. 15 at Chase Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be present and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance and more.

“This will be a great opportunity for job seekers to explore hundreds of different types of jobs, including entry-level jobs for those who are just starting their careers,” Laura Ingegneri, Maricopa County’s Director of Human Resources, said in a press release.

“We are excited to meet candidates and share the great positions and benefits we offer.”

Attendees can also learn more about the many County services and programs that benefit individuals and families in the region such as rent and utility assistance, free and low-cost health care, early education and pet adoptions and reunifications.

“Maricopa County is one of the state’s largest employers with jobs in just about every career field imaginable,” Maricopa County Manager Joy Rich said.

“And I’ve found it be a different kind of government. Innovative while also caring. Efficient and also open to change. And so we’re excited to showcase who we are, what we do, and why job seekers might want to join us.”

Other planned activities include:

• Dog and cat adoptions hosted by Animal Care and Control and the Sheriff’s MASH Unit
• Free vaccinations hosted by the Department of Public Health
• SWAT and Lake Patrol vehicles hosted by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
• Interview training hosted by Arizona@Work Maricopa County
• Drone demonstrations hosted by Flood Control District

Free parking for the event will be available at Chase Field Garage at 467 S. 4th Street.

