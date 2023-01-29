Glendale offering summer lifeguards $25 per hour amid shortage

PHOENIX — The city of Glendale is looking to make a splash this summer by offering $25 per hour to lifeguards amid a shortage.

“Since the very beginning of COVID, there has been a lifeguard shortage nationally,” Dean Kinnoin, Glendale senior recreation coordinator, said in a press release.

“Because of this, we have struggled to fully open our aquatic centers. With this aggressive approach, we now have the ability to offer competitive wages to get the best of the best, in hopes we can open both of our aquatic centers simultaneously for the entirety of the summer season.”

The city said recruitment is already underway for their summer squad in preparation to open the pools when the temperatures rise.

All applicants need to complete lifeguard training courses prior to applying for the position online, the city said.

The classes last for one full week and are available for the weeks of Feb. 25, March 12, March 18 and April 1.

Other positions offered are pool cashier, swim instructor, head guard, assistant pool manager and pool manager.

The lowest paid this summer are pool cashiers at $15 per hour, while the highest is a pool manager at $28 per hour, according to the release.

Phoenix announced in December that it would also boost lifeguard pay incentives to $3,000 for the summer season as other Valley cities attempt to fill positions amid the shortage.

