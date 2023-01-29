Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Harkins Theatres to show best picture nominees in March

Jan 29, 2023, 7:15 AM
PHOENIX — Miss any of the Academy Awards nominees when they first released?

From March 3-12, the Harkins Best Picture Film Fest will give Valley movie-goers chances to see the 10 films up for best picture before the Oscars airs on March 12.

Ten Valley locations are participating along with four other theaters in Arizona.

The nominees are:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were the top two highest-grossing films of 2022 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led 2022 films with 11 Oscar nominations, including for best director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and best lead actress (Michelle Yeoh).

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg is up for his third best director award for “The Fabelmans.”

Customers can buy a pass to see all 10 films for $40 or pay $5 per movie individually, excluding “Avatar: The Way of Water” which is still in theaters.

Harkins Awards members who purchase the all-access pass will receive a $10 bonus award.

Tickets are available online.

