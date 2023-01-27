St. Mary’s Food Bank accepting citrus donations through April

PHOENIX — It is citrus season for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and donations are being accepted through April 30.

Those with extra grapefruits, oranges, tangerines and lemons on their trees can drop them off at both food bank locations in Phoenix (2831 N 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W Elm Street) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The nonprofit said that donating citrus will provide essential vitamins and nutrients to those in need in the Valley and can reduce food waste.

Do you have citrus trees? Your fruit can become a part of St. Mary’s Food Bank emergency food boxes we provide to our neighbors in need. If you have excess fruit, please consider donating to feed those who could use it. Learn more: https://t.co/ec49SUeO1s pic.twitter.com/ivPLrUTe4j — St. Mary’s Food Bank (@StMarysFoodBank) January 10, 2023

Bins are located outside each food bank and are marked for citrus, plus employees or volunteers can help offload fruits from cars, trucks and trailers.

St. Mary’s Food Bank asks that citrus donations do not have leaves, stems or decay.

The food bank is also hosting Citrus Saturdays events at the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City on Feb. 4 and 11, and at Shepard of the Hills in Arcadia on Feb. 4, 11 and 18.

More information about how to help can be found on the St. Mary’s Food Bank website.

