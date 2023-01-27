Close
ARIZONA NEWS

St. Mary’s Food Bank accepting citrus donations through April

Jan 27, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX — It is citrus season for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and donations are being accepted through April 30.

Those with extra grapefruits, oranges, tangerines and lemons on their trees can drop them off at both food bank locations in Phoenix (2831 N 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W Elm Street) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The nonprofit said that donating citrus will provide essential vitamins and nutrients to those in need in the Valley and can reduce food waste.

RELATED STORIES

Bins are located outside each food bank and are marked for citrus, plus employees or volunteers can help offload fruits from cars, trucks and trailers.

St. Mary’s Food Bank asks that citrus donations do not have leaves, stems or decay.

The food bank is also hosting Citrus Saturdays events at the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City on Feb. 4 and 11, and at Shepard of the Hills in Arcadia on Feb. 4, 11 and 18.

More information about how to help can be found on the St. Mary’s Food Bank website.

