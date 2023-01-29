Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
DAVE RAMSEY

Is enrolling in college the best choice for you to find success?

Jan 29, 2023, 5:45 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

Going to college provides plenty of benefits for some people. For high school students, it might seem like the logical next step after graduation. For older adults, going back to school might sound like the perfect way to advance in your career — or to start over in a totally new career. But a college degree is not a one-size-fits-all solution for success in life.

Sure, a college degree can open some doors, but not everyone needs a degree to have their dream career. And the truth is, it’s hard work, connections and relationships — not a piece of paper — that keep doors open.

Today, more and more people are wondering if they should spend the time and money to attend college when they can get a job that pays well without all the hassle and expense. Guess what? You don’t need a four-year degree to become a web developer, real estate agent or medical assistant. And it doesn’t take a college diploma to become an electrician or a maintenance or repair technician, or to work in dozens of other well-paying careers, either.

RELATED STORIES

These jobs all require training of some kind, of course. But you may be able to achieve your dream career faster and for way less money through alternative training, like doing an apprenticeship, taking free online classes or learning a skill at a trade school.

While there will always be careers that require a four-year degree, and some that will require even higher education, it pays to do some serious research before you start spending money on traditional college programs — and definitely before you start taking out student loans.

According to a recent survey by Payscale, 66% of people who pursued a traditional education beyond high school regretted their decision because of their choice of school, major, degree, student loans, etc.

Surprised? Those of us with a little less tread on our tires aren’t. If you’re thinking about going to college just because it’s what everyone else is doing, or because it seems like the only way to achieve your dream career, take a moment to think through your decision.

Going to college takes a lot of time, and it could seriously impact your wallet now and for many years to come.

The idea that you can’t win in life without a college degree is a myth. It’s just not true. You have the opportunity to win in life whether you go to college or not. Just make sure you put a lot of careful thought, research and planning into the process. And choose the path that makes sense for you.

Dave Ramsey

(Pexels Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Pay off $3,000 co-signed loan in arrears if you can

If you have the money, and you can pay off an old debt without putting yourselves in a bind financially, do it. That’s the right thing to do.
6 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Kristina Ellis

What you can do this year to work toward being student debt-free

Let’s review what happened with student loans in 2022, look ahead at what’s coming, and talk about what to do to work toward being debt-free.
8 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Parent should learn to take better care of personal finances

Bailing out a person who is irresponsible with money won't help them. But if you do, make the payment contingent on financial counseling.
13 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Rachel Cruze

Tips for 1st-time budgeters to take control of your money in 2023

Getting your finances in order can feel big and overwhelming, but we’re going to break it down in a way that’s simple and manageable.
14 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Talk to probate attorney about ins and outs of windfall from handwritten will

A handwritten will doesn’t necessarily invalidate it, but it does increase the possibility of encountering some bumps down the road.
20 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
George Kamel

New year is perfect time to check in investments’ growth

New Year’s is the perfect time to check in on the growth of your investments. Let’s talk about what the stock market saw in 2022, what you can expect in 2023, and what it all means for you and your money.
22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Is enrolling in college the best choice for you to find success?