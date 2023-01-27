Close
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023

Jan 27, 2023, 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also rose. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations.

Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.13 points, or 0.2%, to 4,070.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.67 points, or 0.1%, to 33,978.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 109.30 points, or 0.9%, to 11,621.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.39 points, or 0.4%, to 1,911.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 97.95 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 602.59 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 481.28 points, or 4.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.12 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 231.06 points, or 6%.

The Dow is up 830.83 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,155.23 points, or 11%.

The Russell 2000 is up 150.21 points, or 8.5%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

