ARIZONA NEWS

Barrett-Jackson car auction causing traffic jams in Scottsdale

Jan 27, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air III sold for $275,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1961 Lincoln Continental custom sedan sold for $231,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1968 Ford Bronco custom SUV sold for $220,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo) A 1968 Porsche 911 sold for $209,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Jan. 26, 2023. (Barrett-Jackson Photo)

PHOENIX — The 2023 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction has been so popular that it’s causing traffic jams.

Motorists who aren’t heading to the event should try to steer clear of streets near WestWorld of Scottsdale, which is located east of Loop 101 between Bell Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, the Scottsdale Police Department said Friday.

Police said Barrett-Jackson attendees are bogging down traffic on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Raintree Drive, Hayden Road and Pima Road near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

The nine-day annual event, which is entering its final weekend, has already reported multiple daily attendance records.

The activity has been heavy on the auction block, too, with sales records piling up.

On Thursday, four cars sold for more than $200,000, led by a 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air III that fetched $275,000.

Barrett-Jackson said 40 vehicles obtained record prices Thursday, including a 1961 Lincoln Continental custom sedan that went for $231,000.

Auto lovers don’t have to brave the traffic to experience the event, which is being livestreamed online and has two cable television partners.

The livestream carries all of the action until the gavel falls on the last sale each day.

The History Channel is airing the auction live at 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. FYI has the cable broadcast at 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

