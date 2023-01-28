Phoenix construction industry hungry for workers, experience not required

PHOENIX — Direct experience isn’t necessary to build a career in the local construction industry, which is hungry for new workers to keep projects churning, according to a Phoenix business leader.

“There’s a lot of people out in the workforce that have high-quality skills that are very translatable into construction careers, and because the demand is so great, many of our companies are willing to bring people on at a very entry level and train them up internally,” Jennifer Mellor, chief innovation officer for the Greater Phoenix Chamber, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

Mellor estimates that 270,000 craft professionals will be needed for housing, commercial and industrial construction projects in Arizona between now and the end of 2024.

“Companies are looking for people that will show up on time every day, that can really be a part of a team, that want to learn and are willing to dig in,” she said.

The worker shortage is delaying construction around the Valley, but the demand keeps growing, Mellor said.

For example, she said the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facilities being built in north Phoenix require 10,000 construction jobs.

“We are continuing to announce every day new projects coming into the market, and it’s just making it more and more competitive when it comes to our construction workforce,” Mellor said.

Information about careers in construction is available the Build Your Future Arizona website, a project of the Phoenix Chamber Foundation.

“Build Your Future Arizona is really about changing the perception of the construction trades, and we launched this initiative about four years ago at a time where construction jobs were really frowned upon,” Mellor said.

“Through the campaign we’ve really been able to change that perception.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.