ARIZONA NEWS

Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix

Jan 27, 2023, 11:00 AM
(Facebook/Gila River Police Department)
PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix.

The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.

The person is a white or Hispanic male age 15-20 who is 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown dreadlocks, according to tribal police, who posted a sketch depicting the subject to social media.

He was wearing red FUBU pants, a multicolored HUF shirt and red Gildan sweater and had a gold chain with a lock around his neck.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Detective Laura Payne at 520-562-4511 or 520-562-3361.

Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix