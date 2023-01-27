Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Explosion in Polish parish house kills 1, injures 7

Jan 27, 2023, 7:09 AM | Updated: 7:14 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in southern Poland said that a person was found dead Friday after an explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in the city of Katowice.

The explosion injured at least seven people, and one person remained missing, according to the regional governor.

Gov. Jaroslaw Wieczorek said two women initially were reported missing but firefighters found the body of one of them in the rubble shortly after noon.

Wieczorek said he hopes the other person will be found alive in the wreckage or safe at another location.

Firefighters say gas that was used for heating and cooking in the three-story brick house that belongs to the parish of the Savior most likely caused Friday morning’s explosion.

The deputy head of the region’s firefighters, senior Brigadier Miroslaw Synowiec, said a sniffer dog was participating in the search.

Witnesses told Polish media that small children were among the injured. They were all taken to a hospital.

A spokesperson for a children’s hospital in Katowice, Wojciech Gomolka, said two girls, ages 5 and 3, arrived with injuries to their limbs and heads and light burns, but were stable and conscious.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also rose. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations. Next […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Visa, L3Harris rise; Intel, Eastman Chemical fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Visa Inc., up $6.73 to $231.44. Payment processing giant Visa reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and announced a change in leadership. Intel Corp., down $1.93 to $28.16. The chipmaker’s earnings and revenue forecasts fell below Wall Street expectations. KLA Corp., down […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.33 to $79.68 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 81 cents to $86.66 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February heating oil fell 13 cents $3.27 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.11 […]
15 hours ago
FILE - People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla.,...
Associated Press

Third Trader Joe’s store votes to unionize

A Trader Joe’s store in Louisville, Kentucky, has become the grocery chain’s third to vote to unionize. Workers at the store voted 48-36 in favor of the union Thursday evening, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which conducted the election. Workers from the Louisville store will now join workers from two other unionized Trader […]
15 hours ago
FILE - With the U.S. Capitol in the background, anti-abortion demonstrators march toward the U.S. S...
Associated Press

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio […]
15 hours ago
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House ...
Associated Press

Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all the sound and fury about raising the nation’s debt limit, most economists say federal borrowing is not at a crisis point … at least not yet. The national debt is at the core of a dispute about how to raise the government’s legal borrowing authority, a mostly political argument that […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Explosion in Polish parish house kills 1, injures 7