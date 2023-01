PHOENIX — This weekend in Phoenix there’ll be plenty for family and friends to do, including trips to the museum, pet-friendly festivals and the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Tempe

Vince Neil and Stephen Pearcy Day: Friday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Marquee Theatre (703 N. Mill Ave.)

A pattern, a trace, a portrait Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Arizona State University Art Museum (51 E. Tenth St.)

Fancon Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Tempe Public Library Plaza (3500 S. Rural Rd.)



Mesa

Asian Festival Day: Saturday Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Park and Ride Main Street and Sycamore (107 N. Sycamore)

St. Olaf Choir Tour 2023 Day: Sunday Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center



Glendale

Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)

Afroman Live Day: Sunday Time: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Venue: The Dealership (5307 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Chandler

Lunar New Year Celebration Day: Saturday Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Hamilton Library (3700 S. Arizona Ave.)

Lalah Hathaway Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)



Gilbert

Comedy show Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: JP’s Comedy Club (860 E. Warner Rd.)

Truck-a-Palooza Day: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Gilbert Regional Park (90 E. Civic Center Drive)



Peoria

Lee Rocker Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: The Vista Center for the Arts (15660 N. Parkview Place)

ParkFest Day: Saturday Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Country Meadows Park (11098 W. Butler Dr.)



Buckeye Buckeye Days Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Historic Downtown Buckeye (508 Monroe Ave.)

Fountain Hills Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16729 East Ave. of the Fountains

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Fountain Hills Theater (11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.)

Goodyear Wag and Tag Pet Festival Date: Saturday Time: 9 a.m. to noon Venue: Goodyear Civic Square

Litchfield Park

Kiwanis Litchfield Park Trout Derby Date: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Tierra Verde Lake Park (301 Old Litchfield Park)



