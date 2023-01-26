Close
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Jan 26, 2023, 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm
BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 86 cents to $81.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.35 to $87.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents $3.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $12.60 to $1,930 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 8 cents to $24.02 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.23 Japanese yen from 129.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.0889 from $1.0913.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

