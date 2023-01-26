Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Jan 26, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – More than a dozen Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.

Silvana Salcido Esparza of Phoenix’s Phoenix Barrio Cafe led the charge with an outstanding chef nomination.

“Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a press release.

Esparza has plenty of company from the Grand Canyon State.

RELATED STORIES

Crystal Kass of Valentine in Phoenix is in the running for outstanding pastry chef or baker.

Proper Meats + Provisions in Flagstaff made the list for outstanding restaurant; JL Patisserie, which has locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, was tapped as an outstanding bakery, a new category; and Glai Baan in Phoenix earned recognition for outstanding wine and other beverages program.

Christian Lowe of Shift Kitchen & Bar in Flagstaff was nominated for emerging chef.

The following nine Arizonans at six restaurants were listed for best chef in the Southwest region, which also includes New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma:

  • Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora, Phoenix
  • Fernando Hernández, Testal, Phoenix
  • Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix
  • Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine, Sedona
  • Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver
  • Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson

The James Beard Foundation’s restaurant and chef awards were first handed out in 1991. This year’s program includes 23 categories.

Finalists will be announced March 29; winners will be named June 5 in a ceremony in Chicago.

Last year, Chris Bianco of Tratto, Pane Bianco and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix was named outstanding restaurateur.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - A Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop on Feb. 12, 2014, in South Euclid, Ohio. A f...
Associated Press

Arizona lawyer subpoenaed in criminal investigation of Goodyear tires

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires.
19 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
19 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
19 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
19 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists