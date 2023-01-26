PHOENIX – Arizona’s largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.

Street Eats Food Truck Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, and features over 40 trucks, organizers said.

The event also has live music, games, eating contests, a free kid’s zone and a vendor marketplace.

General admission tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the gate; advance VIP admittance costs $65. Ages 12 and younger get in for free.

A VIP ticket include five beverages, private restrooms and access to a lounge.

Among the food on-site: Rockin Rollz Lobster and Sushi; Fogo and Soul; Phoenix Phreeze Hawaiian Shaved Ice; Le Crepe; Yolo’s Authentic Mexican and Grill King BBQ.

Each truck plans to offer $2 samples, along with full orders. Vendors will accept both cash and credit cards.

Daily eating contests pit entrants against one another chowing down on messy doughnuts, pies, melon and two-person Jell-O spoon feeding.

Parking is available at several lots as well as nearby Pavilions Shopping Center.

The National Weather Service forecast for the weekend is sunny both days of the festival with highs in the mid-60s.

