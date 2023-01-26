Close
Spain to end mandatory use of face masks on public transport

Jan 26, 2023, 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:37 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MADRID (AP) — Spain is set to end the mandatory use of face masks on public transport nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Thursday that she would recommend that the government remove the health regulation when the Cabinet meets on Feb. 7.

Face mask will remain obligatory inside hospitals, health clinics, dentist offices and pharmacies.

Face masks became mandatory both indoors and outside in May 2020 when the country was reeling from the initial wave of the coronavirus. That was eventually rolled back in April last year to just wearing them in public transport and healthcare centers.

Spain was able to move past the pandemic thanks to a vaccinating over 90% of its population.

