Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023

Jan 26, 2023, 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:09 am
FILE - A traveler pulls their luggage between terminals at Logan International Airport, Wednesday, ...

FILE - A traveler pulls their luggage between terminals at Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Boston. Airline and hotel elite status extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expiring this year, and the companies are raising the requirements to earn status. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

For the past couple of years, hotel and airline loyalty programs have extended elite status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023, that’s coming to an end. A tsunami of downgrades will wipe out some travelers’ elite status because pandemic-era offers are expiring and loyalty programs are upping the qualification requirements.

On Jan. 1, 2023, United Airlines raised requirements for Premier status tiers. Come March 2023, it’ll be tougher to earn American Airlines Gold elite status. Major hotels, including Marriott and IHG, promised to extend elite status through February 2023, meaning automatic extensions are at their end.

“The cliff is coming,” says Phil Gunter, the co-founder of Status Match, an online service that helps people apply to match their existing elite status with status in other travel loyalty programs. “This is a major, unavoidable industry event.”

Status Match data predicts that approximately 1 million Americans will lose airline status in 2023. That’s an estimated 30% to 50% of all people with airline status.

But it’s not all bad news. In fact, this year could bring more bonus point promotions and avenues to earn elite status than ever before.

WHY ARE LOYALTY PROGRAMS CUTTING OFF ELITE STATUS IN 2023?

Most of 2019’s elites had their status extended over the past few years. Meanwhile, a natural flow of new elite status earners continuously has entered the pipeline. That combination has generated an unsustainably high number of elites.

“Where traditionally, a percentage of people would naturally be downgraded every year, that hasn’t happened,” says Mark Ross-Smith, CEO of Status Match. “Some earned status and others retained it, creating today’s inflated database.”

That has led to issues for airlines, hotels and travelers. Airlines and hotels have to pay out promised benefits and clamp down on policies that might have extended the exclusivity.

For example, Delta Air Lines had to implement new policies to reduce crowds at its Sky Club lounges, including raising membership dues for elites. A November 2022 statement from Delta cited “record number of visits” and “frustration for some customers who find themselves waiting in lines or searching for seating once inside” as the reasons behind the change.

Meanwhile, travelers face fiercer competition for seat or hotel room upgrades. And benefits that purportedly offer express service, like VIP check-in lanes, get bogged down if too many elites use them.

THE DOWNGRADES ARE GOOD FOR SOME

Loyalty programs are set to break up with status free-riders, but they’ll likely seek new, paying customers with enticing offers.

FOR INFREQUENT TRAVELERS: LOYALTY BENEFITS BEFORE REACHING ELITE STATUS

Travel programs are increasingly finding small ways to encourage loyalty, even before travelers have earned elite status.

For example, JetBlue now doles out “Perks You Pick” rewards, consisting of small goodies like early boarding once you’ve spent $1,000 . American Airlines rewards travelers with similar, nominal benefits after earning 15,000 Loyalty Points.

Those small goodies might inspire someone to try to earn elite status, or at least encourage less-frequent travelers to stick with that airline rather than go with a competitor on future flights, Ross-Smith says.

FOR EXISTING ELITE STATUS HOLDERS: EVEN MORE REWARDS

Elite status holders represent at least 30% of airline cabin revenue, according to Status Match data.

“If you take these people out of the equation, very fast an airline’s financials become disastrous,” Ross-Smith says.

Thus, airlines are offering more benefits to its biggest spenders. For example, American added more benefits to distinguish even bigger spenders. In 2023, it’ll start doling out lavish rewards like high-end electronics from Bang & Olufsen for earnings up to 5 million points — well past the old rewards ceiling of just 200,000 points.

HOW TO COPE WITH THE DOWNGRADES

Ross-Smith recommends looking for promotions to help retain status. For example, Alaska Airlines is offering a 2023 Fast Track where elite status holders who were downgraded can earn back their status by reaching a mileage-earning threshold before April 13, 2023.

For people who travel less now, hotel and airline-branded credit cards can help, as some offer automatic elite status as a benefit. Typically those credit cards have annual fees, but the fees are usually a fraction of the spending otherwise necessary to earn status through travel alone.

For example, NerdWallet estimates it would require on average $5,840 to earn Hilton Honors Gold status through the conventional route of paid nightly stays at Hilton hotels. But a few credit cards, including some Hilton credit cards, offer automatic elite status as a benefit.

“Keeping people in the game is the most important thing at this juncture,” Ross-Smith says. “The last thing Delta or AmEx or anyone wants is for that customer to disconnect from loyalty, get a cash-back card, and book travel based on the cheapest flights or whichever airline has the best timing.”

________________________________

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sally French is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com.

RELATED LINK

NerdWallet: How to spend your way to airline and hotel elite status on credit cards https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-how-to-get-top-tier-elite-status-via-credit-card-spending

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Passengers coming from China arrive at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, o...
Associated Press

South Korea extends restrictions on travelers from China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will continue to restrict the entry of short-term travelers from China through the end of February over concerns that the spread of COVID-19 in that country may worsen following the Lunar New Year’s holidays. South Korea in early January stopped issuing most short-term visas at its […]
21 hours ago
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, fountains erupt along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A...
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Nevada is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019, alleging that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas alleges […]
21 hours ago
Brittany Lampkin of Yazoo County, extolls the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable legislative agen...
Associated Press

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows that the maternal mortality rate increased by […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told ‘I don’t serve Black people’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.” The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000. Wakefield’s lawyer, Gregory […]
21 hours ago
FILE - The state of Texas execution chamber in Huntsville, Texas, is pictured on May 27, 2008. A gr...
Associated Press

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely restricts their access to human […]
21 hours ago
FILE - The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. ...
Associated Press

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce. […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023