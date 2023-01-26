Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nokia 4Q profit beats expectations on back of robust demand

Jan 26, 2023, 2:24 AM | Updated: 5:21 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported strong fourth-quarter results on the back of robust demand for 5G technology and an improved product portfolio.

The Espoo, Finland-based company reported net profit of 929 million euros ($1 billion) for the October-December period, up 27% from 731 million euros a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was 931 million euros, up from 727 million euros the previous year.

Nokia’s sales were up 16% at 7.4 billion euros. The company’s performance during the quarter exceeded analyst expectations.

CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement that the fourth quarter’s highlight was the “stellar” performance of the company’s network infrastructure business unit, which recorded 14% revenue growth “with significant operating margin expansion.”

Lundmark said he expected 2023 to be “another year of growth” for Nokia, although he noted that “we are mindful of the uncertain economic outlook.”

For full year 2022, Nokia recorded sales of 24.9 billion euros, up 12% from the previous year, with net profit of 2.5 billion euros, an 18% year-on-year increase.

“We said at the start of 2022 that it would be a year of acceleration, and we delivered what we promised,” Lundmark said. “The Nokia team did a great job navigating geopolitical, economic and supply challenges, successfully executed our strategy and delivered a strong full-year performance.”

Nokia is one of the world’s main suppliers of 5G, the latest generation of broadband technology, along with Sweden’s Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung.

Earlier this week, Nokia said it had concluded a multi-year license patent agreement with Samsung that allows the Korean company to use Nokia’s technology in its products in exchange for royalties.

Lundmark told reporters Thursday that Nokia has nearly completed its exit from the Russian market, a move that was announced after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Finnish company denounced Moscow’s action and said it would move its research and development activities out of Russia, where it employed a few thousand people. Nokia said it also would cease sales of its equipment and software in the country.

“We are now at the very last meters in implementing the exit program published last April,” Lundmark said. “When our exit has taken place, we won’t deliver anything there.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. ...
Associated Press

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce. […]
16 hours ago
Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health P...
Associated Press

FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations

The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus. The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year […]
16 hours ago
FILE - People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, C...
Associated Press

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent. The state’s prospective ban cleared its […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the Administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services,...
Associated Press

California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. CMS will allow California inmates to access limited services, including substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses, 90 days before […]
16 hours ago
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Visa Inc. repor...
Associated Press

Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 1/26/2023

Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Nokia 4Q profit beats expectations on back of robust demand