Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood clinic fire

Jan 25, 2023, 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm
This book photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler Massengill, a central I...

This book photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler Massengill, a central Illinois man charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, for allegedly setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic earlier this month, federal law enforcement said. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., is charged with “malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage” the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (Peoria Police Department via AP)

(Peoria Police Department via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man was charged Wednesday with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic earlier this month, federal law enforcement said.

Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, is accused of “malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage” the clinic in Peoria, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Massengill was arrested by Peoria police Tuesday. Online court records did not indicate whether he had appeared in court or been assigned an attorney yet.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement that security camera video showed a man approaching the building with a bottle, lighting a rag on one end of it, smashing a window and putting the incendiary device inside, before quickly fleeing on foot.

Investigators said Massengill initially denied responsibility but later acknowledged setting the fire. According to a U.S. District Court criminal complaint, he told them his then-girlfriend had an abortion three years ago and it upset him, and he thought that if his actions caused “a little delay” in a person receiving services at the health center, it may have been “all worth it.”

The attack on the clinic took place the night of Jan. 15, two days after the state enacted sweeping reproductive health care legislation aimed at protecting abortion patients and providers.

No patients or staff were inside, but the blaze caused “extensive” damage that will cost more than $1 million and force the clinic to close for months for repairs, said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

“This senseless act of vandalism has robbed the community of access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment and gender-affirming care, as well as medication abortion services,” Welch said, describing the range of services the clinic provides. She added, “We are pleased an arrest has been made.”

If convicted, Massengill faces up to 40 years in prison with a minimum sentence of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement. The charge could also carry up to three years of supervised release and $250,000 in fines.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

This book photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler Massengill, a central Illinois man charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, for allegedly setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic earlier this month, federal law enforcement said. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., is charged with “malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage” the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (Peoria Police Department via AP) This book photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler Massengill, a central Illinois man charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, for allegedly setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic earlier this month, federal law enforcement said. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., is charged with “malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage” the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. (Peoria Police Department via AP)

AP

FILE - People walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre nuclear power plant in San Clemente, C...
Associated Press

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent. The state’s prospective ban cleared its […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the Administrator for the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services,...
Associated Press

California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. CMS will allow California inmates to access limited services, including substance use treatment and mental health diagnoses, 90 days before […]
16 hours ago
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Visa Inc. repor...
Associated Press

Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 1/26/2023

Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing […]
16 hours ago
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond s...
Associated Press

Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court. […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Tesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Tesla Inc., up $15.84 to $160.27. The electric vehicle maker’s profits surged in the fourth-quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts. Chevron Corp., up $8.71 to $187.79. The energy company raised its dividend and announced a $75 billion stock buyback program. Lam Research […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood clinic fire