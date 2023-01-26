Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs keeps migrant transport program, with additions

Jan 25, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm
A bus carrying migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas arrives into the Port Authori...
A bus carrying migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas arrives into the Port Authority bus station in New York City on Aug. 25, 2022. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is defending her decision to continue her Republican predecessor’s program to transport migrants out of border communities.

Hobbs said in an interview with The Arizona Republic published Wednesday that her focus would be on ensuring that the state’s continued payment of migrants’ travel costs is “efficient and humane.”

“We just wanted to make sure that we were addressing this issue and, as I talked about many times in the campaign, in a way that was the best use of taxpayer resources and something that wasn’t a political stunt,” Hobbs told the newspaper Tuesday.

The program began in May under then-Gov. Doug Ducey and has expanded from the use of buses to include the option of chartered air travel aboard a 737 aircraft, according to a state contract signed Jan. 14.

RELATED STORIES

During Ducey’s tenure, more than 3,000 people were bused from the Yuma, Arizona, area to the nation’s capital at an overall cost of more than $7 million.

Republican lawmakers earmarked $15 million for the program last year.

Hobbs said her focus differs from that of Republican governors Greg Abbott, of Texas, and Ron DeSantis, of Florida, who have transported migrants to Democratic-run cities to make a political point.

“We’re interested in focusing on the humanitarian aspects of this and just putting people on a bus as a political stunt and sending them to Martha’s Vineyard or wherever they went is not providing any help or any solution to the actual issue,” the newspaper quoted Hobbs as saying.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
19 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
19 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
19 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
19 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs keeps migrant transport program, with additions