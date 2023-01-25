Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO arrests man accused of sexual assault, child molestation

Jan 25, 2023, 4:00 PM
Jess Rodriguez. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
Jess Rodriguez. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Maricopa County on nearly a dozen charges alleging sexual assault and conduct with minors, authorities said Wednesday.

Jess Rodriguez, 30, faces 11 counts ranging from sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor and the molestation of a child, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

An investigation into Rodriguez began in July 2022 after a victim to an unrelated crime informed authorities of an unreported allegation of sexual assault that happened two years prior, the release said.

The MCSO Special Victims Unit then partnered with agencies in the Valley, including the Glendale Police Department SVU, the Phoenix Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit and the Peoria Police Department SVU, to collect more evidence against the suspect before his arrest on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

The multijurisdictional investigation alleges Rodriguez sexually assaulted at least 3 victims: a 15-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a victim who’d been habitually assaulted between the ages of 9 and 11.

“From what we now right now the suspect, this child predator, reached out through social media applications and began to meet with these people and befriend these people, which is a common tactic used by sexual predators nowadays with social media,” Sgt. Joaquin Rodriguez told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

“He was able to get into communication with these minor victims and then obviously, sexually assault them.”

Rodriguez was also allegedly connected to the crimes by way of emails, social media profiles and usernames through several NCMEC Cyber Tips.

“Crimes against children remain a top priority for the sheriff’s office,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

“This shows exceptional work by multijurisdictional agencies to get a child predator off our streets.”

An investigation into Rodriguez remains ongoing as detectives work to identify any unknown victims.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez is asked to call the MCSO SILO Unit at 602-867-8477 with a notation of “IR22-017556.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Patricia Valencia contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
19 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
19 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
19 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
19 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
MCSO arrests man accused of sexual assault, child molestation