Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher

Jan 25, 2023, 7:24 AM | Updated: 11:27 am
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Norfol...

FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Norfolk Southern railroad delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit even though the number of shipments it hauled dipped slightly because it collected more surcharges for higher fuel prices and raised the rates it charges. The Atlanta-based railroad said it earned $790 million, or $3.42 per share. That beat what Wall Street expected. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the railroad's operating performance improved throughout 2022 ever since the worst of the delayed deliveries that shippers complained about last spring. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern delivered 4% more fourth-quarter profit but higher expenses driven by soaring fuel costs hurt the bottom line even as service improved across the railroad.

The Atlanta-based railroad reported fourth-quarter profit of $790 million, or $3.42 per share, as volume slipped 1%. That’s up from $760 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

The results fell just short of Wall Street expectations because the railroad’s expenses were up significantly. The average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by FactSet was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The railroad’s expenses were up 19% to $2.06 billion during the quarter as fuel costs jumped 62% and compensation costs grew 9% after the industry agreed to new contracts with employees that include 24% raises over the five-year deal.

Norfolk Southern’s revenue did grow 13% to $3.24 billion as it collected more surcharges for the higher fuel prices and raised the rates it charges. That came in ahead of the $3.21 billion FactSet said analysts were expecting, and the $385 million increase in revenue was enough to offset the $333 million growth in expenses, but investors were still disappointed in the result.

The railroad’s shares were down nearly 5% at $244.15 in afternoon trading.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the railroad’s operating performance improved throughout 2022 ever since the worst of the delayed deliveries that shippers complained about last spring, and that continued during the fourth quarter.

“Now our job is to prove it consistently with performance,” Shaw said.

The railroad said the average speed of its trains improved from 17.5 mph in the second quarter to 20.7 mph in the fourth quarter, and that continued to improve this month to 22.2 mph now. Its locomotives also hauled freight an average of 202 miles per day in the fourth quarter, up from 191 a year earlier.

Norfolk Southern has been helped by hiring hundreds of new employees over the past year. It now has 7,529 train crew staffers, up from 6,937 in last year’s first quarter, and it has another 882 conductors in training. The railroad plans to keep hiring even though the economy is slowing because it is still short on workers in about one-quarter of its locations.

The railroad said it expects its total revenue this year to be similar to 2022 when it delivered $12.75 billion revenue, but there will be recessionary pressure on volumes and the outlook for the economy remains uncertain.

Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said it’s encouraging to see Norfolk Southern’s service getting better, but the railroad still has more room to improve, and it will need to keep getting more efficient this year if it wants to grow profits while revenue stays flat.

“It’s definitely an environment where they need to have a good service product and need to improve their efficiencies to offset the headwinds they’re going to be facing,” Windau said.

Through all of last year, Norfolk Southern said profit was up 9% to $3.27 billion, or $13.88 per share.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, fountains erupt along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A...
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Nevada is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019, alleging that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas alleges […]
19 hours ago
Brittany Lampkin of Yazoo County, extolls the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable legislative agen...
Associated Press

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows that the maternal mortality rate increased by […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told ‘I don’t serve Black people’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.” The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000. Wakefield’s lawyer, Gregory […]
19 hours ago
FILE - The state of Texas execution chamber in Huntsville, Texas, is pictured on May 27, 2008. A gr...
Associated Press

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely restricts their access to human […]
19 hours ago
FILE - The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. ...
Associated Press

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce. […]
19 hours ago
Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health P...
Associated Press

FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations

The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus. The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Norfolk Southern profit up 4% but expenses jump higher