Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue

Jan 25, 2023, 6:02 AM | Updated: 1:02 pm
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with ...

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Boeing said Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as higher production costs and supply-chain problems offset rising revenue.

It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from deadly crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes until recently.

Boeing lost $5 billion for the full year, pushing its losses since the start of 2019 to nearly $22 billion.

Despite the red ink, CEO David Calhoun struck a bullish tone on a call with analysts, saying the company is sticking with plans to increase jet production despite ongoing shortages from suppliers of engines and other key parts.

Boeing said it is stabilizing production of new 737s at 31 per month and plans to speed that up to about 50 per month by 2025 or 2026, and will also boost production of the 787, a larger plane that has been beset by manufacturing flaws.

The fourth-quarter loss and Boeing’s revenue both fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The loss amounted to $1.06 per share, or $1.75 per share after excluding pension adjustments. Analysts expected the company to earn 20 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue jumped 35% from a year earlier, to $19.98 billion, but still missed analysts’ target of $20.32 billion.

For a change, however, there were no major new charges or write-downs in the latest quarter, and cash flow — a measure that excludes many forms of non-cash spending — topped $3 billion. That allowed Boeing to report its first full year of positive cash flow since 2018.

Executives are counting on that cash to reduce Boeing’s $57 billion in debt.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has seen deliveries rise since regulators approved the 737 Max to fly again in late 2021 and after the company satisfied regulators that it fixed production problems on another plane, the larger 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries are an important source of company cash.

The company hasn’t churned out as many new planes as it hoped because suppliers are dealing with labor and materials shortages.

“We continue to face a few too many stoppages in our (assembly) lines … as we run into supply-chain shortfalls,” Calhoun said.

Although airlines have been frustrated at their inability to receive planes they ordered, sales have picked up. Airlines are confident that the recovery in air travel will continue — they weren’t so sure earlier in the pandemic.

Boeing’s defense and space business returned to a narrow profit in the fourth quarter after losing $2.85 billion in the previous quarter on huge charges related to several programs including finishing two new Air Force One presidential jets.

Jeff Windau, an analyst for Edward Jones, said despite the surprising loss in the fourth quarter, Boeing’s long-term prospects remain good, with a growing backlog of airline plane orders and recent defense-contract wins. He said the company is getting a handle on its most immediate problem.

“It’s definitely a challenge with the supply-chain volatility,” he said, “but I feel that they definitely are laying out the issues and doing what they can to help their suppliers.”

The shares were down less than 1% in midday trading.

___

This story was corrected earlier to show that analysts in a FactSet survey expected revenue of $20.32 billion.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Passengers coming from China arrive at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, o...
Associated Press

South Korea extends restrictions on travelers from China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will continue to restrict the entry of short-term travelers from China through the end of February over concerns that the spread of COVID-19 in that country may worsen following the Lunar New Year’s holidays. South Korea in early January stopped issuing most short-term visas at its […]
21 hours ago
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, fountains erupt along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A...
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Vegas Strip resorts used vendor to fix hotel rates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Nevada is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019, alleging that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices. The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas alleges […]
21 hours ago
Brittany Lampkin of Yazoo County, extolls the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable legislative agen...
Associated Press

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows that the maternal mortality rate increased by […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told ‘I don’t serve Black people’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.” The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000. Wakefield’s lawyer, Gregory […]
21 hours ago
FILE - The state of Texas execution chamber in Huntsville, Texas, is pictured on May 27, 2008. A gr...
Associated Press

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that the policy severely restricts their access to human […]
21 hours ago
FILE - The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. ...
Associated Press

Toymaker Hasbro laying off 1,000 to cut costs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys said the layoffs amount to 15% of its global full-time workforce. […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue