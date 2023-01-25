Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for El Mirage man missing since Monday

Jan 25, 2023, 5:37 AM
Billy Bruce Thompson (Photo via El Mirage Police Department)
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a Valley man who hasn’t been seen since the beginning of the week.

Billy Bruce Thompson, 79, of El Mirage was last known to have been in the area of Peoria and 127th avenues at 11 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Thompson could be driving a tan 2014 Ford F-150 bearing Arizona license plate BJG4485.

Thompson stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information as to Thompson’s whereabouts should call the El Mirage Police Department at 623-500-3000.

