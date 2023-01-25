Close
Berlin airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Jan 25, 2023, 2:10 AM | Updated: 3:46 am
Passengers walk past the display board showing all flights as canceled during a warning strike at B...

Passengers walk past the display board showing all flights as canceled during a warning strike at Berlin-Brandenburg BER Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. All flights were canceled Wednesday at Berlin’s airport after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay. The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from the German capital. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

(Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin Airport canceled all its flights Wednesday after ground staff went on strike to press their demands for higher pay.

The walk-out affected about 300 flights to and from Germany’s capital.

Labor union Verdi said its members were seeking a raise of 500 euros ($544) per month.

German news agency dpa reported that employers have offered staff a one-off payment of 2,000 euros.

Germany experienced its highest annual inflation in more than 70 years last year.

Sharp increases in the cost of food and energy saw full-year inflation reach 7.9% in 2022.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

