Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Yuma mayor steadfast at the border despite drop in migrants this month

Jan 25, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:38 am
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)...
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Since President Joe Biden announced his latest border restrictions in early January, there’s been a shift in the number of migrants coming to the border.

Whether it’s the latest policy change or the post-holiday season affecting migrant crossings at the border is a question that will be answered over time, one border county official said Tuesday.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show it’s too early to tell what is influencing migrant travel at the border.

He confirmed there’s been a drop in migrant activity in his county, with 2,500 migrants coming to the border last week alone.

RELATED STORIES

“However, I just got worried the last two days. There’s been an uptick back towards our normal, so I’m not exactly sure where things are going as we speak,” Nicholls said.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration announced it would immediately begin turning away migrants at the border coming from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua.

Last year, an average of about 6,400 total migrants passed through Arizona’s Yuma Sector each week, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Biden’s new measures were announced Jan. 5 after December saw the highest number of illegal border crossings during any month of his presidency.

“I really don’t understand all the dynamics, to be honest, on how much the policy shift did impact the flow through Yuma,” he said.

“So until things return to normal, which is still below the level we’re at, there’s no sense in taking the foot off the gas.”

Yuma’s mayor said having a contractor on site to finish building and filling in gaps at the border wall “is a step forward we haven’t seen in two years.”

“I know they’ve moved to the site, they’ve gotten their equipment to the site,” Nicholls said. “I understand they’re in some sort of delay or stall at this point, but they’re there. I haven’t seen an updated schedule.”

Despite delays in the schedule, Nicholls is hopeful he can visit with Gov. Katie Hobbs and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the future.

“I’ve been talking to the governor’s office and those plans are nowhere near solid yet,” Nicholls said.

He added: “I talk facts… When you’re presented with numbers and facts that are thought out, I think there’s a better chance of having a positive reaction and getting your message clear and across in a way that they can take it back to D.C.

“It needs to happen. He needs to take reality back to D.C.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
15 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
15 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
15 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
15 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
15 hours ago
(File Photos)...
KTAR.com

Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February

West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Yuma mayor steadfast at the border despite drop in migrants this month