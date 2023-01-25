Goodyear hosting block party during Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX — Goodyear is getting in on the fun during Super Bowl weekend, hosting a block party the day before the big game.

The free Game On! Goodyear Block Party will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Civic Square Park, located at McDowell Road and 150th Drive.

There will be football-themed inflatables, an obstacle course, jumbo lawn games and a cornhole tournament for those with a competitive nature.

The event will also feature a 360-degree video booth, beer garden, food trucks with tailgate-themed dishes and face painting.

The block party is in partnership with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

It’s not the only way for Goodyear residents to participate in the weekend festivities.

The West Valley city is asking residents to take selfies with their best touchdown poses at select restaurants for the chance to win gift cards of up to $500 from the participating eateries.

