ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the unique ways some Arizona cities bring in the new year

Dec 29, 2023, 4:05 AM

Prescott, Show Low and Flagstaff will all host celebrations this year that drop things each city is...

Prescott, Show Low and Flagstaff will all host celebrations this year that drop things each city is known for. (Facebook Photos)

(Facebook Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The New York City ball drop for New Year’s Eve is one of the most known celebrations worldwide, but Arizona has a few unique things that also descend from the sky to bring in the New Year.

Prescott, Show Low and Flagstaff will all host celebrations this year that drop things each city is known for.

Prescott – with its cowboy and rodeo roots – will be dropping a six-foot illuminated boot from the top of the landmark Whiskey Row, a tradition that has been going on for more than a decade.

People can see the spectacle twice, once at 10 p.m. to coincide with New York City’s celebration and again at midnight.

About an hour north of Prescott on Interstate 17 in Flagstaff, a pine cone will be lowered from the historic Weatherford Hotel.

Along with the traditional drops at 10 p.m. and midnight, families with younger kids can also choose to see the pine cone descend at noon as part of Noon Year’s Eve.

Over in eastern Arizona, Show Low celebrates its unique history – in which two ranchers settled a land dispute during a marathon poker game – with the dropping of an illuminated two of clubs playing card in front of city hall. The drop takes place at 10 p.m. and midnight.

Each celebration in the three cities will also feature a fireworks show to welcome the new year following the 10 p.m. and midnight drops.

Here are the unique ways some Arizona cities bring in the new year