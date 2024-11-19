Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CONTESTS

Paw Pics

Nov 19, 2024, 9:24 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


KTAR.com

Contests

...

Promotions

Paw Pics

Most proud pet parents have photos of their furry family members and we want to see them! Send us a photo of your pet and you could win a $100 gift card. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month and will be named KTAR's Paw Pic Pet of the Month!

2 days ago

...

Promotions

Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysisct Goes to the Movies

Register to win tickets to see Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson at Arizona Financial Theatre on June 3.

3 days ago

...

Promotions

Red & Blue at the Zoo

Join Mike Broomhead and KTAR on Saturday, December 7th for our annual Red & Blue at the Zoo Police and Fire First Responder Appreciation Day. The first 1,000 Police and Fire First Responders to present their id will receive free admission for themselves and 3 guests at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in the West Valley.

9 days ago

...

Promotions

KTAR Cares Collection Drive

KTAR is dedicated to offering hope and assistance to those in need. From now until December 6, we invite you to help UMOM.

13 days ago

...

Promotions

Nominate a Teacher to Win $2500!

KTAR’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers, invites you to nominate a deserving teacher. Share their story and they could win $2500! Nominate today.

1 month ago

...

Promotions

Brian Regan 2025 Tour

Brian Regan is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre for his 2025 tour on February 14th! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

Paw Pics