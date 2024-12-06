Close
Here are the shows set for Phoenix area's biggest concert stages in 2024, '25

Dec 6, 2024

Kylie Minogue; Tyler, The Creator; and Ghost are scheduled to perform in the Phoenix area. (Getty Images File Photos)

PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.

Here are all the metro Phoenix concerts booked in 2024 and 2025 for the area’s large-scale venues — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium (updated Dec. 6, 2024):

December 2024

January 2025

February 2025

March 2025

April 2025

May 2025

June 2025

July 2025

August 2025

  • Aug. 11: Ghost, Footprint Center

September 2025

November 2025

