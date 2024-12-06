Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024, ’25
Dec 6, 2024, 3:30 AM | Updated: 9:09 am
(Getty Images File Photos)
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the metro Phoenix concerts booked in 2024 and 2025 for the area’s large-scale venues — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium (updated Dec. 6, 2024):
December 2024
- Dec. 13: Billie Eilish, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
January 2025
- Jan. 23: Justin Timberlake, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Jan. 24: Katt Williams, Footprint Center
February 2025
- Feb. 14: Leo Dan, Desert Diamond Arena
- Feb. 14: Valentines Super Love Jam, Footprint Center
- Feb. 21: Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Footprint Center
March 2025
- March 6 (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2024): Heart, Footprint Center
- March 8: Gabriel Iglesias, Footprint Center
- March 9: Deftones, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 12: Tyler, the Creator, Footprint Center
- March 15: Los Tigres Del Norte, Footprint Center
- March 25, Kelsea Ballerini, Footprint Center
- March 25: Papa Roach, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- March 28: Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan, Footprint Center
April 2025
- April 6: “We Them Ones” comedy tour, Desert Diamond Arena
- April 19: Kylie Minogue, Footprint Center
- April 23: Rauw Alejandro, Footprint Center
May 2025
- May 1: J Balvin, Footprint Center
- May 15: Disturbed, Footprint Center
- May 27: Kendrick Lamar and SZA, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
June 2025
- June 8: Tyler Childers, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 15: Pierce The Veil, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 21: Post Malone, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- June 22 (rescheduled from Nov. 7, 2024): Shakira, Footprint Center (Read more)
July 2025
- July 19: Ado, Footprint Center
- July 25: Disney Descendants/Zombies, Footprint Center
August 2025
- Aug. 11: Ghost, Footprint Center
September 2025
- Sept. 6: Linkin Park, Footprint Center (Read more)
November 2025
- Nov. 1: Ramon Ayala, Footprint Center
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.