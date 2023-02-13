ARIZONA NEWS
Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages
Feb 13, 2023, 3:30 AM | Updated: 8:00 am
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues (updated Feb. 13) — Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion), Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:
March 2023
- March 1: Eagles, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 4: Marc Anthony, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- March 9: Jimmy Buffet, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 11: Carrie Underwood, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- March 17: Grupo Arriesgado, Footprint Center
- March 17, 18: Taylor Swift, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- March 24: Katt Williams, Desert Diamond Arena
- March 25: Maná, Desert Diamond Arena
- March 30: Reba McEntire, Footprint Center
April 2023
- April 2: Muse, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- April 5: John Mayer, Footprint Center (Read more)
- April 23: Rauw Alejandro, Desert Diamond Arena
May 2023
- May 6: George Strait, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- May 13: Ricardo Arjona, Desert Diamond Arena
- May 14: Red Hot Chili Peppers, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- May 23: Dead & Company, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- May 24: Lizzo, Footprint Center (Read more)
- May 30: Shania Twain, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- May 31: Matchbox Twenty, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 2023
- June 7: Janet Jackson, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- June 11: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 14: Blink-182, Footprint Center (Read more)
- June 30: Fall Out Boy, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
July 2023
- July 12: Nickelback, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 19, 20: Morgan Wallen, Chase Field (Read more)
- July 22: Madonna, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 22: Disturbed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 22: Catch You On The Rebound The Last Tour featuring Brenton Wood, War and Barbara Mason, Desert Diamond Arena
- July 25: Bryan Adams, Footprint Center (Read more)
August 2023
- Aug. 4: Rod Stewart, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 5: Big Time Rush, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 11: Beck and Phoenix, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 13: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 19: Marco Antonio Solís, Footprint Center
- Aug. 20: Foreigner, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 24: Beyoncé, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- Aug. 25: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
September 2023
- Sept. 1, 3: Metallica, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- Sept. 3: Sam Smith, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 8: Ghost, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sept. 12, 13: RBD, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 16: Maná, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 16: Eric Church, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 24: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
October 2023
- Oct. 5: Jason Aldean, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 9: P!nk, Chase Field (Read more)
