Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages
Sep 5, 2023, 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:55 am
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues (updated Sept. 5) — Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion), Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:
September 2023
- Sept. 2: Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 2: Gerardo Ortiz and El Yaki, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 3: Sam Smith, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 5-6: Drake, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Sept. 6: Jonas Brothers, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 7: Lil Durk, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 8: Ghost, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 8: Carin León, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 9: Metallica, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- Sept. 9: Pentatonix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 9: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Footprint Center
- Sept. 10: Maluma, Footprint Center
- Sept. 12, 13: RBD, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 13: 5 Seconds of Summer, Talking Stick Resort Arena (Read more)
- Sept. 16: Maná, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 16: Eric Church, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 23: Playboi Carti, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Sept. 23: Luis Miguel, Footprint Center
- Sept. 24: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 27: STR8 to the Klub Tour with YG, Tyga and Saweetie, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
October 2023
- Oct. 1: Trippie Redd, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 3: Foo Fighters, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 5: Jason Aldean, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 5: The 1975, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Oct 5: Joji, Footprint Center
- Oct. 7: The All-American Rejects, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 8: Avenged Sevenfold, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 9: P!nk, Chase Field (Read more)
- Oct. 10: Enhypen, Desert Diamond Arena
- Oct. 11: Guns N’ Roses, Chase Field (Read more)
- Oct. 12: Shinedown, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct 14: Romeo Santos, Footprint Center
- Oct. 20: Fuerza Regida, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 25-26: Travis Scott, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Oct. 26: Old Dominion, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Oct. 29: SZA, Footprint Center (Read more)
November 2023
- Nov. 3: Jo Koy, Footprint Center
- Nov. 4: Pancho Barraza, Desert Diamond Arena
- Nov. 8: Doja Cat, Footprint Center
- Nov. 11: Lauren Daigle, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Nov. 11: Los Tigres del Norte, Footprint Center
- Nov. 24: Gabriel Iglesias, Footprint Center
- Nov. 25: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, Footprint Center
- Nov. 30: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Footprint Center (Read more)
December 2023
- Dec. 8: For King & Country, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Dec. 10: Aerosmith, Footprint Center (Read more)
March 2024
- March 2: Disturbed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- March 16: Madonna, Footprint Center
April 2024
- April 20: Luis Miguel, Desert Diamond Arena
May 2024
- May 31: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
June 2024
- June 1: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- June 27: Tim McGraw, Footprint Center (Read more)
July 2024
- July 31: Niall Horan, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
December 2024
- Dec. 3-4: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
