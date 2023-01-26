ARIZONA NEWS
Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages
Jan 26, 2023, 3:30 AM | Updated: 7:13 am
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues (updated Jan. 26) — Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion), Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:
February 2023
- Feb. 9: Paramore (Super Bowl Music Fest), Footprint Center (Read more)
- Feb. 10: Dave Matthews Band (Super Bowl Music Fest), Footprint Center (Read more)
- Feb. 11: Imagine Dragons (Super Bowl Music Fest ), Footprint Center (Read more)
March 2023
- March 1: Eagles, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 4: Marc Anthony, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- March 9: Jimmy Buffet, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 11: Carrie Underwood, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- March 17, 18: Taylor Swift, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- March 24: Katt Williams, Desert Diamond Arena
- March 25: Maná, Desert Diamond Arena
- March 30: Reba McEntire, Footprint Center
April 2023
- April 2: Muse, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- April 5: John Mayer, Footprint Center
- April 23: Rauw Alejandro, Desert Diamond Arena
May 2023
- May 6: George Strait, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- May 13: Ricardo Arjona, Desert Diamond Arena
- May 14: Red Hot Chili Peppers, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- May 23: Dead & Company, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- May 24: Lizzo, Footprint Center (Read more)
- May 30: Shania Twain, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- May 31: Matchbox Twenty, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 2023
- June 7: Janet Jackson, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- June 14: Blink-182, Footprint Center (Read more)
July 2023
- July 12: Nickelback, Footprint Center
- July 19, 20: Morgan Wallen, Chase Field (Read more)
- July 22: Madonna, Footprint Center (Read more)
August 2023
- Aug 4: Rod Stewart, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 11: Beck and Phoenix, Footprint Center
- Aug. 13: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 20: Foreigner, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 25: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena
September 2023
- Sept. 1, 3: Metallica, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- Sept. 3: Sam Smith, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 12, 13: RBD, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 16: Maná, Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 16: Eric Church, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
October 2023
