PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues (updated Oct. 9) — Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion), Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:
October 2023
- Oct. 9: P!nk, Chase Field (Read more)
- Oct. 10: Enhypen, Desert Diamond Arena
- Oct. 11: Guns N’ Roses, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 12: Shinedown, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct 14: Romeo Santos, Footprint Center
- Oct. 20: Fuerza Regida, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 25-26: Travis Scott, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Oct. 26: Old Dominion, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Oct. 29: SZA, Footprint Center (Read more)
November 2023
- Nov. 3: Jo Koy, Footprint Center
- Nov. 4: Pancho Barraza, Desert Diamond Arena
- Nov. 8: Doja Cat, Footprint Center
- Nov. 11: Lauren Daigle, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Nov. 11: Los Tigres del Norte, Footprint Center
- Nov. 24: Gabriel Iglesias, Footprint Center
- Nov. 25: Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, Footprint Center
December 2023
- Dec. 5: Rod Wave, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Dec. 8: For King & Country, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Dec. 10 (POSTPONED, new date TBD): Aerosmith, Footprint Center (Read more)
January 2024
- Jan. 27: Cody Johnson, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
February 2024
- Feb. 3: TobyMac, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Feb. 24: Olivia Rodrigo, Footprint Center (Read more)
March 2024
- March 2: Disturbed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- March 16: Madonna, Footprint Center
- March 19: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Footprint Center (Read more)
April 2024
- April 16-17: Sessanta with Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater (Read more)
- April 20: Luis Miguel, Desert Diamond Arena
May 2024
- May 31: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
June 2024
- June 1: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- June 27: Tim McGraw, Footprint Center (Read more)
July 2024
- July 31: Niall Horan, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
August 2024
- Aug. 8: Los Temerarios, Footprint Center
December 2024
- Dec. 3-4: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
