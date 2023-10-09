Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages

Oct 9, 2023, 3:30 AM | Updated: 2:01 pm

Olivia Rodrigo, show onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New ...

Olivia Rodrigo, show onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey, is scheduled to perform in concert at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 24, 2024. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.

Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues (updated Oct. 9) — Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena), Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion), Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:

RELATED STORIES

October 2023

November 2023

December 2023

January 2024

February 2024

March 2024

April 2024

May 2024

June 2024

July 2024

August 2024

December 2024

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacc...

KTAR.com

Tempe to consider increasing age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

1 hour ago

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open later in October. (Allen+Philp Render...

KTAR.com

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to open later in October

It's only a matter of days until the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has its grand opening to patrons.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County elections workers handle mail ballots for the May 2023 jurisdictional elections in ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why some Maricopa County voters will see ballots in their mailbox soon

Registered voters in six Maricopa County cities, including Phoenix, and nearly two dozen school districts can expect to see ballots in their mailbox soon.

3 hours ago

File photo of the Fry's in downtown Phoenix. The grocer is planning to open at least four new locat...

Kevin Stone

Fry’s planning to open at least 4 new grocery stores in Arizona in 2024

Fry’s Food Stores is planning to open at least four new supermarkets in Arizona in 2024, the grocer announced last week.

6 hours ago

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Bruce Springsteen sets new dates for postponed concerts, including Phoenix show

When Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band resume their U.S. tour next year, Phoenix will be at the front of the line.

8 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix, Arizona, crime scene. A 19-year-old man apparently fatally shot his father...

KTAR.com

Son, father dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Phoenix home

A 19-year-old man apparently shot his father before turning the gun on himself Sunday morning in a possible murder-suicide in north Phoenix, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages