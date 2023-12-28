What to remember with fireworks in the Valley on New Year’s Eve

PHOENIX — Those in the Valley celebrating on New Year’s Eve with fireworks at home first need to know some rules to celebrate both legally and safely.

There are a few things to remember with home fireworks, including what type of fireworks are legal and when it is permissible to use them.

Arizona state law allows the use of consumer fireworks from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, with the sale of the fireworks from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.

Those who are 16 years old or under are not allowed to purchase fireworks in the state.

Fireworks can be used until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Consumer fireworks include ground spinners, sparkling wheel devices, cylindrical, square, cone and California rocket-shaped fountains.

Other novelty fireworks – like sparklers, smoker devices, snakes, party poppers and snappers – can be used any time.

People are prohibited at all times to use devices that go into the air, like skyrockets, bottle rockets and aerials, along with firecrackers.

Fines for the use of illegal fireworks vary by city, but most carry a $1,000 penalty.

Consumer fireworks are only allowed on private property and can be prohibited during a stage one or higher fire restriction.

People are advised to wear protective eyewear while lighting a firework and keep a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Fireworks should also not be lit in the home, pointed at another person or handled by young children and only one device should be lighted at a time.

