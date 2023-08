Get the Kleenex ready. This one is tough to watch.

The video covers the story of 14-year-old Zach Sobiech, who passed away May 20 after a battle with cancer. After being told he only had a few months to live, Zach lived.

And Zach changed the world.

He used music to create a legacy and gained more wisdom in a few years than some did in a lifetime.

It’s long, but this video is worth the watch.